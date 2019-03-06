Jai Ram Thakur lays foundation stone for Himachal's biggest drinking water project in Mandi

Mandi, Mar 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Wednesday laid foundation stone for the state's biggest water supply scheme at Lambathach, which is in his home district Mandi.The water supply scheme, to be completed at a cost of Rs 215 crore, will provide drinking water to thousands of people of 33 panchayats of Seraj and Gohar blocks.Speaking at the stone-laying event, the chief minister said under this ambitious scheme, over 1,100 km of water pipelines would be laid and over 7,800 additional households would be provided tapped water.The water will be lifted from Chhari, Bakhli, Chhatri and Thanesar Khuds or rivulets for the scheme, he added. PTI CORR DJI SOMSOM