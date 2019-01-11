Jaideep Govind appointed Secretary General, NHRC

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Jaideep Govind was on Friday appointed Secretary General, National Human Rights Commission, according to an order issued by personnel Ministry. Govind, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, is at present Special Secretary and Financial Adviser in Ministry of Rural Development. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment as the Secretary General, NHRC, the order said. In another order, the Personnel Ministry said that P N Sukul will be Secretary, National Commission for Minorities (NCM). The ACC has approved appointment of Sukul as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the NCM with immediate effect, the order said. He will take over as the Secretary, NCM on superannuation of J Rama Krishna Rao on February 28, it said. Sukul is a 1982 batch officer of Indian Defence Accounts Service. PTI AKV RCJ