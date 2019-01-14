Jaideep Govind next secy general of NHRC

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Bureaucrat Jaideep Govind Monday joined the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)as it's 15th secretary-general, officials said.A 1984-batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, Govind, before joining the NHRC, was posted as the special secretary and the financial adviser in the ministries of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Drinking Water and Sanitation, and the Department of Land Resources, the NHRC said in a statement.He succeeds Ambuj Sharma as the next secretary-general of the rights panel that has completed 25 years of its existence.Govind has held various important posts in the Union government, such as the additional secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and looked after critical areas of left-wing extremism, police modernisation and procurement for the Central Armed Police Forces. PTI KND DPB