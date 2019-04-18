Jaideep Sarkar appointed High Commissioner to South Africa

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Seasoned diplomat Jaideep Sarkar has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to South Africa."He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the External Affairs Ministry said, making the announcement.Sarkar, a 1987-batch Indian Foreign Service official, is currently serving as India's ambassador in Bhutan.He served in Indian Missions in Tokyo, Seoul and Bangladesh as well.Sarkar also worked in the Ministry of Finance from 1992-1996 dealing with economic relations with European Union member countries. In 2004, Sarkar joined the Prime Minister's Office as a director and dealt with a number of ministries including the MEA, Finance and Planning. Before taking over as Ambassador of India to Bhutan, Sarkar was India's Ambassador to Israel from October 2012 to January 2016. The government also appointed Suhel Ajaz Khan, presently serving as India's Deputy Chief of Mission in Saudi Arabia, as next Ambassador to Lebanon. PTI MPB RT