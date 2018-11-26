Jail inmates have liquor inside barrack; 6 officials suspended

Lucknow, Nov 26 (PTI) A Raebareli jail video showing inmates having drinks inside the barrack went viral on social media Monday, prompting the Uttar Pradesh government to suspend six officials, including a senior jail superintendent. The video also showed one of the inmates calling someone using a mobile phone to order liquor, and another threatening someone to get money. After local TV news channels repeatedly telecast the footage, the authorities swung into action and shifted the four inmates seen in the video to other jails. An FIR has been lodged against them under various sections of the IPC and Prisons act, Principal Secretary Home, Arvind Kumar said. He said that after the video came to light, the jail premises was checked by the administration and local authorities and four mobiles and a SIM card were recovered. Those suspended included senior jail superintendent Pramod Kumar Shukla and three jail warders, he said. PTI ABN SMI RHL