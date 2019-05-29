Jail term for 16 fodder scam accused

Ranchi, May 29 (PTI) A special CBI court here onWednesday sentenced 16 fodder scam convicts to three to four year prison terms in a case relating to fraudulentwithdrawal of Rs 37 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in the 1990s.The court of S N Mishra also slapped varying penaltiesranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs seven lakh on the convicts inconnection with RC 20A/96 case, defence counsel Sanjay Kumar said.RJD president Lalu Prasad is among 44 accused who have been convicted in the instant case in 2013. Prasad is serving prison term here after conviction incases of multi-crore fodder scam. Those awarded jail term Wednesday included formertreasury messenger and technical assistant Lal Mohan Gope,ex-account assistant of the treasury Bharat Narayan Das andex-assistant accountant of the treasury Sahadeo Prasad, allemployees of the Chaibasa treasury when the scam wasunearthed, the counsel said.The rest were suppliers, he said. The CBI had filed a supplementary charge sheet against20 persons as they had not been included in the original listof accused after not getting sanction, the lawyer said.While one person is absconding, three others diedduring trial, the counsel said.On September 30, 2013, a total 44 accused, includingformer Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, had been convicted inthe same case.Thereafter, Prasad was convicted in three other fodderscam cases, with maximum 14 years sentence he got in one of the cases. He is facing trial in a fifth fodder scam case inRanchi.The scams surfaced in undivided Bihar in the 1990s.PTI PVR MM SNS DVDV