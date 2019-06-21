Jailor, dy jailor sacked in UP

Lucknow, Jun 21 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has dismissed a jailor and a deputy jailor, who were under suspension, from service on charges of dereliction of duty, a senior official said Friday. Jailor Uday Pratap Singh of Baghpat district jail was sacked for laxity in service as dreaded gangster Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi was gunned down by co-prisoner inside the jail on July 9, 2018, an order issued by DG (Prison) Arvind Kumar said. Singh was immediately suspended and superintendent of Kanpur district jail was asked to probe the matter and on the basis of his report, Singh was dismissed, Kumar said. Bajrangi was gunned down inside the Baghpat jail where he was brought from Jhansi jail to be produced in a court in a case for demanding extortion money from a former MLA. Bajrangi was also named in the killing of former BJP legislator Krishnanad Rai. While services of deputy jailor, Meerut, Dhirendra Kumar Singh was terminated on charges of corruption and extending unauthorised facilities to jail inmates in 2013. The probe was carried out by DIG (Prison), Bareilly, and action was taken on the basis of his report, the DG (Prison) said in a separate order. PTI NAV SMI RCJ