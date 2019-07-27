Jain inaugurates 'digital seva kendra' of BSES in Paschim Vihar

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated a 'digital seva kendra' of BSES in Paschim Vihar on Saturday to provide seamless and hassle-free services to consumers. In a statement, power distribution company BSES said the state-of-the-art digital service centre has been set up in the lines of Passport Seva Kendras. It will offer "quick, convenient and hassle-free single-window services" to consumers, the discom said. It stated that consumer can apply for a host of services such as new connection, and load, name and category change at the centre. The service centre, the seventh such facility run by BSES, will cater to over five lakh customers across Punjabi Bagh, Nangloi and Mundka. Amal Sinha, CEO of BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, said the digital centre "is an innovative step and part of our digital journey. It is infusing and leveraging technology to provide a digital and hassle-free experience to customers." PTI NIT SMN