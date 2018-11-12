Jain Irrigation Q2 net profit up 49.47 pc

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Jain Irrigation Systems Monday reported a sharp 49.47 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 21.42 crore in the second quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal. Its net profit stood at Rs 14.33 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing. Net income rose to Rs 1,918.50 crore during the June-September quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,613.09 crore a year ago. Expenses were higher at Rs 1,890.54 crore as against Rs 1,594.29 crore in the said period. The company's scrip fell 3.84 per cent to Rs 45.05 apiece on the BSE Monday. The Jalgaon-based company is into manufacturing of micro-irrigation systems, PVC and HDPE pipes, plastic sheets, agro-processed products, renewable energy solutions, tissue culture plants, financial services and other agricultural inputs. PTI LUX MKJ