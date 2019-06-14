Jain seer killed in road accident

Sikar, Jun 14 (PTI) An elderly Jain seer was killed after his tricycle was hit by a vehicle in Rajasthan's Danta town, police said Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday evening when Viswanath Sagar was going to a nearby village, they said. He was taken to a local hospital from where he was referred to the SMS hospital in Jaipur, but he died on the way, police said. The last rites were performed on Friday in Nasiya here and a large number of people, including his followers, attended it. PTI Corr SDA ANBANB