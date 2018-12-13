Jain urges Delhi L-G to withdraw order appointing Police Complaint Authority members

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain has written to Lt Governor Anil Baijal seeking withdrawal of a recent order for appointing members to the Police Complaint Authority (PCA).According to an official, Jain, in his letter, said that he was of the view that the order was "not justified" in light of pendency of the matter before the Delhi High Court.Earlier this week, the lieutenant governor had appointed the members of Police Complaints Authority."Home Minister Satyendar Jain has written to the L-G on the legality of the notification issued regarding the appointment of members of the Police Complaints Authority."The minister has pointed out that the matter regarding the setting-up of the PCA is currently sub-judice (pending hearing) before the Delhi High Court," the official said, adding the minister has requested Baijal to withdraw the orderA notification on forming the authority was issued in January. It will look into complaints against erring policemen in the national capital.The authority will enquire into allegations of serious misconduct against police personnel, either on its own or on a complaint received from a victim, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the L-G, chief secretary or Principal Secretary (Home) of the Delhi government. PTI BUN BUN NSDNSD