Jaiprakash Power Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 41.8 crore

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Debt-ridden power firm Jaiprakash Power Ventures Saturday reported narrowing of its standalone net loss to Rs 41.86 crore during the second quarter ended September 2018. The company had a net loss of 156.55 crore in the same period a year ago. Total revenue increased by about 6 per cent to Rs 998.88 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 941.09 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18.The company at the end of the reported quarter had aggregate power generation capacity of 2,220 MW, comprising hydro (400 MW) and thermal (1,820 MW). PTI PRSMKJ