Jaipur: 600 kgs of ganja seized, 2 held

Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police on Thursday arrested two persons after 600 kgs of ganja was recovered from their residence here, an official said.The accused were identified as Kripal Singh and Omprakash Chipa, natives of Churu and Jaipur respectively, Additional Director General of Police (Crime) B L Soni said.Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided their house in Rajat Path locality here and recovered 600 kgs of contraband that had been smuggled from Odisha, he said.The accused are being interrogated, the ADG said.