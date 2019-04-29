Jaipur cardiologist covers 80 km on cycle to caste vote

Jaipur, Apr 29 (PTI) A Jaipur-based cardiologist covered a distance of around 80 km on a cycle to cast his vote in Tonk-Sawaimadhopur Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan on Monday.G L Sharma is a resident of Soda village in Tonk district and runs a hospital in Jaipur.He travelled from Jaipur to a polling booth in his village on a cycle to cast his vote Monday. "This was just to create awareness for polling and good health. It took me four hours to reach my village," Sharma said.The doctor also advised people to do cycling for good health."I do cycling every Sunday as it is good for heart," he added.Polling in 13 constituencies of the state is taking place Monday from 7 am to 6 pm. PTI SDA AD SRY