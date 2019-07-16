Jaipur Foot to be manufactured in Tanzania

Jaipur, Jul 16 (PTI) Jaipur Foot will soon be manufactured in the African nation, Tanzania. The sole manufacturer of the prosthetic leg, Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), signed an an MoU with the Muhimbilli Orthopaedic Institute (MOI) to set up a Jaipur Foot rehabilitation centre in Tanzania's Dar es Salaam. The MoU was signed by Dr Boniface , executive director of the the MOI, and the founder and chief patron of the BMVSS, D R Mehta, a press release said. Mehta stated in the release that the BMVSS, at a 42-day camp in Dar es Salaam, provided 550 amputees with Jaipur Foot. He said that the camp was organised in association with the Ministry of External Affairs as part of the "India for Humanity" programme to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. PTI SDA RDKRDK