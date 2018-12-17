Jaipur Literature Festival announces line-up for musical evenings

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) As Jaipur gears up for the 12th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), the Jaipur Music Stage, which will run parallel to the literary event, has announced its line-up of performances by Indian and international artistes.Starting from the evening of January 24, the Jaipur Music Stage will feature a variety of artistes from the international spectrum showcasing a multi-genre abundance in style, sound, and history. "Be it world music, ghazals, funk, rock or the Blues, the Jaipur Music Stage 2019 is a music festival like no other; embodying variety, excellence and collaboration," the organisers said in a statement.Famous sufi singers Nooran Sisters, leading Carnatic vocalist Mahesh Vinayakram in collaboration with Dub FX (Benjamin Stanford), Punjabi folk singer Jasbir Jassi with Kutle Khan, and folk-rock band Indian Ocean are some of the artistes who will be performing at the Jaipur Music Stage."The Jaipur Music Stage celebrates music in all its forms. From Carnatic to theBlues, and Punjabi to Sufi electro, we've got it all. This year, Jaipur will see unbelievable collaborations between diverse artistes, as well as workshops and a music bazaar, in against a vibrant carnival-like backdrop," Sanjoy K Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, said.Apart from several musical performances, the Jaipur Music Stage will also featureworkshops, masterclasses, talks and sessions, giving music-lovers a chance to interact with musicians. The Jaipur Music Stage will conclude on January 27. PTI MAHMAH