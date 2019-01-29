Jaipur police seizes Rs 36 lakh cash, 1.4 kg gold from 2 Bengal men

Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) Police have seized Rs 36 lakh in cash, suspected to be hawala money, and 1.4 kg gold from two men, officials said Tuesday.Acting on a tip-off, police raided two men from West Bengal -- Kamal Kumar and Kashinath Choudhary -- at Baba Harishchandra Marg in the city on Monday night and made the recovery, police said.Officials said the duo were not being able to give satisfactory answers.The cash and the gold have been seized and income tax department has been informed, police said, adding that the men were allowed to leave after questioning. PTI SDAMAZ SOM