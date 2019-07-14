Jaipur: Three rescued from confinement

Jaipur, Jul 14 (PTI) Three men were rescued on Sunday after being kept in confinement for days in a township on the Ajmer road here, police said, suspecting it to be a case of "kidnap for ransom". Police were informed Saturday night about the "wrongful confinement", following which a search operation was conducted and three persons were rescued, additional DCP Bajran Singh said.Seven persons have been detained in connection with the matter, Singh said."It appears the matter of kidnapping for ransom. We are verifying the identity of the persons who have been rescued," he said. He said the search operation is underway. PTI SDA CK