Jaish militant returns to mainstream

Srinagar, May 5 (PTI) A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant, hailing from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday laid down arms and returned to the mainstream, police said.A police spokesman did not reveal the identity of the militant, saying "the identity stands protected."One more youth from Pulwama, who was part of terror outfit JeM, has shunned the path of violence and returned to mainstream with efforts of his family and police, the spokesman said.Dozens of militants have laid down their arms in Kashmir since 2017 when police announced that they will accept offer to surrender of local militants even during ongoing encounters. Most of these militants have returned home after appeals by their families to shun the path of violence. PTI SSB DVDV