Jaishankar discusses key elements of ties with Bhutan's top leadership

(Eds: Updating with fresh inputs) Thimphu, Jun 7 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Bhutan's top leadership, including Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, and discussed important elements of the bilateral ties with emphasis on development partnership and cooperation in the hydropower sector.Jaishankar is in the Buddhist kingdom on a two-day visit, his first overseas trip after assuming charge of the Ministry of External Affairs.He also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings during his talks with Prime Minister Tshering.Following the meeting, Prime Minister Tshering appreciated Jaishankar's visit to Bhutan soon after assuming the office."H.E. @DrSJaishankar, Minister for External Affairs of India called on Lyonchhen Dr. Lotay Tshering. Lyonchhen welcomed and expressed his appreciation for visiting Bhutan soon after assuming the post of External Affairs Minister," the Bhutanese Prime Minister said in a tweet.Jaishankar tweeted: "It was a pleasure to call on @PMBhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering. Conveyed PM @narendramodi's greetings and had a cordial conversation on important elements of the bilateral partnership".External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that Jaishankar had a "constructive conversation with a close partner"."Constructive conversation with a close partner. EAM @DrSJaishankar called on @PMBhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering and conveyed PM @narendramodis greetings. High-level exchanges & engagements have further enhanced our bilateral connections," he said in a tweet.Earlier, Jaishankar -- who arrived in Bhutan on a commercial flight -- was welcomed by his Bhutanese counterpart Tandi Dorji at the airport.He held talks with Dorji and discussed issues of mutual interest with emphasis on development partnership and hydropower."Excellent conversation with my colleague @FMBhutan Dr. Tandi Dorji. We recommitted ourselves to further enriching our special and unique ties," Jaishankar said in a tweet.Dorji said in a tweet: "A very cordial meeting with H.E. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar who is on a 2 day visit to #Bhutan. The excellent relations have been built & nurtured by our visionary Monarchs & the successive leaders of India".Kumar said that the two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest with emphasis on development partnership and hydropower, "giving a new thrust to time-tested friendship"."EAM @DrSJaishankar held talks with @FMBhutan Dr. Tandi Dorji. The two Ministers discussed issues of mutual interest with emphasis on development partnership and hydropower," he said in a tweet.Later in the evening, Dorji hosted a reception in the honour of Jaishankar here. The External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi on Thursday said that the visit reflects the importance India attaches to its relationship with Bhutan, a close friend and neighbour.Bhutan has been a close ally of India and bilateral ties between the two countries are on an upswing in the last few years.Bhutan was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first overseas visit after assuming charge in 2014. PTI NSA CPS AKJ CPS