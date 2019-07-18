Jaishankar to travel to Brazil on two-day trip from July 25

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a two-day visit to Brazil beginning July 25 to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the five-nation grouping BRICS. Last month, leaders of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) had a "successful" informal summit on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. "The external affairs minister would be visiting Rio de Janeiro, Brazil from July 25-26 to participate in the Standalone meeting of BRICS foreign ministers," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.It would be Jaishankar's first engagement with the BRICS foreign ministers since becoming external affairs minister."The EAM is expected to discuss among other issues, the preparation for the 11th BRICS summit of the leaders to be held in Brasilia in November," Kumar said.He said India attaches high importance to its engagement with BRICS and has continued to engage the grouping at the highest levels. "We believe that BRICS has emerged as a valuable forum for consultation, coordination and cooperation on contemporary global issues of mutual interest and has helped promote mutual understanding," he said. PTI MPB ZMN