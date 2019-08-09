Jaitley admitted to AIIMS; PM, Amit Shah at hospital

(Eds: Adds visits by PM, Shah) New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS here on Friday after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness, and is under observation, sources at the hospital said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey are at the hospital to enquire about his health condition.Jaitley, 66, was admitted at the Cardio-Neuro-Centre of the hospital around 10 am, they said."He is in the ICU under observation. A team of doctors including endocrinologists, cardiologists and nephrologists is monitoring his condition," one of the sources said.In May this year, Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS for treatment.A lawyer by profession, he had been an important part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet during his first tenure and held finance and defence portfolios. He often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.Jaitley did not contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 presumably because of his ill-health.Jaitley had undergone renal transplant on May 14 last year with Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time too. Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April 2018, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018.Earlier in September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition. PTI PLB PLB SOMSOMSOM