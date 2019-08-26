Jaitley contributed to making of 'New India' from time to time: Ladakh MP

Leh (Ladakh), Aug 25 (PTI) Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Sunday described former finance minister Arun Jaitley's demise as an "irreparable loss" to the country and said the BJP stalwart had contributed to the making of a 'New India' from time to time.Namgyal, who shot into limelight with his impassioned speech in Parliament on abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a convocation ceremony at the Hemis Monastery, located about 45 km from Leh town."Yesterday, we all got the sad news of death of Jaitleyji. He was a strong political leader, not just for the BJP, but for the whole country. He contributed to the making of 'New India' from time to time," the Ladakh MP said."One of the last steps he had taken as the finance minister was the introduction of 'one nation-one tax' regime," he said.Namgyal said Jaitley's demise was an "irreparable loss" and the void left by him cannot be filled."On behalf of people of Ladakh, I pray that may his soul rest in peace and express condolences to his entire family," he said.Jaitley, 66, passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Saturday after prolonged illness.The senior BJP leader was cremated on Sunday afternoon at Nigambodh Ghat in the national capital with full state honours.Hundreds converged at the cremation ground along the banks of the Yamuna and bid a tearful adieu to Jaitley. PTI KND DIVDIV