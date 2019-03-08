Jaitley releases select speeches of Modi

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his depth of knowledge, understanding and quick learning, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Friday said speeches of any prime minister become records of history Releasing the book titled 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas', a compilation of select speeches of Modi, Jaitley said the prime minister in the past five years has shown his grip over a wide bandwidth of subjects and command over language. Since assuming charge as the prime minister, Modi has often delivered extempore speeches on various issues including politics, international affairs, economics, sports, rural development and sanitation. The compilation of Modi's speeches was published by the 'Publications Division' of the government. "When you speak extempore, the bandwidth of subjects you must have a grip over has to be very wide.... Only a person who is a quick learner can acquire that bandwidth," he said adding the prime minister's speech ought to be inspirational. Observing that Modi is not fond of reading written speeches, the minister said the prime minister's speeches are heard carefully by the audience and even small errors are amplified and discussed. Jaitley said it is easier to read a written speech where there is no chance of mistake, but difficult to speak extempore, though such speeches are often remembered by the audience. Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore said the compilation of speeches will be an "encyclopedia" for all people, young students, reseachers, academicians and journalists. "His (Modi's) experience of many years, we have tried to fit that into this book that we have put together with his speeches. I am sure you will find this book very useful," he said. PTI JD CS HRS