Jaitley says India too capable of operation similar to US action against Osama in Abbotabad

(Eds: Adding more quotes) New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday suggested thatIndia is capable of carrying out an operation similar to the 2011 US action in Pakistan to eliminate Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.His remarks at an event related to the campaign to clean River Ganga came a day after the Indian Air Force pounded the main terror camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province .Referring to the US operation in Abbotabad, Jaitley said, "It is said that a week is too long a time in politics. In our country the way people get enthusiastic, if you look at the last 24 hours, one week would appear to be a day. "The kind of things we see.... I remember when the US Navy SEAL had taken Osama bin Laden from Abottabad, can't we do the same?""We could earlier only imagine, desire and get frustrated and disappointed (for failing to conduct such operations). But today, it is possible," he said at the event dedicated to generate funds to clean river Ganga.The event was organised by the Ministry of Water Resources and Ganga Rejuvenation at DRDO. Jaitley contributed Rs one lakh in his personal capacity for the programme to clean the river. The US' special forces had raided Osama's hideaway, a compound in Abbotabad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa north of Islamabad, killing the dreaded terrorist. PTI AG RT