Jaitley to release tomorrow BJP manifesto in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 26 (PTI) Ruling BJP in Rajasthan will release its election manifesto on Tuesday.Finance minister Arun Jaitley will release the 'Sankalp Patra' on Tuesday, a party spokesperson said on Monday.The Congress, on the other hand, is likely to release its election manifesto Wednesday.Polling in the state will take place on December 7 and results will be announced on December 11. PTI SDA RAXRAX

