Jaitley's ashes immersed in Ganga

(Eds: Adding details) Dehradun, Aug 26 (PTI) The ashes of former Union minister Arun Jaitley were immersed in the Ganga at Haridwar on Monday.Jaitley, 66, died on Saturday at AIIMS in Delhi, where he was admitted on August 9.Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Yoga guru Ramdev, state assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal were present as the urn containing Jaitley's ashes was emptied into the river by his son Rohan. The rituals preceding the immersion were performed by purohits of the Jaitley family Devendra Guru and Avnish Saraiyan. Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi with full State honours on Sunday in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. PTI ALM ANBANB