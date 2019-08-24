Jaitley's body taken to his residence; President Kovind, BJP leaders pay homage

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind and several leaders, including BJP president Amit Shah, on Saturday offered floral tributes to former finance minister Arun Jaitley at his Kailash Colony residence in south Delhi. Jaitley, 66, passed away at AIIMS here after prolonged illness and is survived by his wife and children. His body was later brought to his residence. Party leaders from across the political spectrum, BJP workers and his admirers filed past the body, which was kept in a glass casket, offering flowers and wreaths. Union ministers Shah, Harsh Vardhan, Jitendra Singh, S Jaishankar and BJP working president J P Nadda were among those who paid last respects to Jaitley. Several chief ministers, including Arvind Kejriwal and Yogi Adityanath, paid homage to Jaitley at his residence. "Jaitley was one of the finest politicians in the country. He was a great human being and an excellent orator. I shared very good relations with him. Nothing will be able to make up for this loss. Delhi will miss him," Kejriwal said. A number of Delhi BJP leaders, party MPs Gautam Gambhir, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma paid floral tributes to the senior BJP leader. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal were also present at the former Union finance minister's residence.Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's foster daughter Namita Kaul also laid wreath on Jaitley's body. BJP leader Vijay Goel said, "We both fought students' union election in Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC). He became president and I became the secretary. Since then, I have shared a great relationship with him." West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said, "I cannot believe we have lost him. It is a massive loss to the nation and to me personally. We will continue to follow the path he showed. He told us Rome was not built in a day and one needs to make continuous efforts to accomplish. He loved me like a son." PTI GVS SLB SLB SNESNE