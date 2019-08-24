Jaitley's demise great loss to nation: RS dpy chairman Harivansh

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Deputy chairman Harivansh on Saturday condoled the death of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, saying he was a man with a "multifaceted personality" and his demise was a great loss to the nation.Jaitley, 66, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was undergoing treatment for a few weeks. "I am deeply saddened to know about untimely passing away of Shri Arun Jaitely Jee, an irreparable loss to all of us. He was a man with multifaceted personality, infectious smile, compassion, true integrity who touched the people heart. I have had opportunity to see him work closely in Parliament and in the government," Harivansh said in a statement. He said Jaitley was an "ideal parliamentarian" and a "forceful orator" with logic and knowledge, wit and humour, who was listened with bated breath by everybody. "His contribution in his capacity as minister in the key ministries is immense and are there for everybody to see. His going is a great loss to the nation," Harivansh said. PTI SKC ASG KJ