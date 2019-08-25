scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Jaitley's voice may no longer reverberate in Parliament, his presence will be remembered: Rahul

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said former union minister Arun Jaitley's voice will no longer reverberate within the hallowed portals of Parliament, but his presence will be remembered.Jaitley, 66, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday, where he was undergoing treatment.In a condolence message to Jaitley's wife Sangeeta, Gandhi said that in his illustrious career spanning over four decades, Jaitley left his mark on politics."Although his voice will no longer reverberate within the hallowed portals of Parliament, we will remember his presence," he said in the letter."Your family is in my thoughts and prayers. I wish you peace and strength during this difficult time," Gandhi said. PTI ASK KJKJ

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos