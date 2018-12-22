Jake Gyllenhaal dating model Jeanne Cadieu

Los Angeles, Dec 22 (PTI) Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal is currently dating model Jeanne Cadieu.According to Us Weekly, the 38-year-old actor and Cadieu, 22, are doing their best to keep their relationship under wraps. "Jeanne is very mature for her age. She's quirky, smart and loves history, reading; she's a really great and well-rounded person. She and Jake really took things slow, but are now pretty serious,"a source told the publication. Over the past summer, the couple was spotted spending some quality time in London in July and Greece in August. Gyllenhaal dated pop star Taylor Swift in 2010 for three months. He was previously linked to Reese Witherspoon, Kirsten Dunst and Natalie Portman. PTI SHDSHD