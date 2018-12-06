scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Jake Gyllenhaal makes Instagram debut

Los Angeles, Dec 6 (PTI) Jake Gyllenhaal is finally on Instagram.The 37-year-old actor, who was already on Facebook, debuted on the photo-and-video-sharing app on Wednesday.Gyllenhaal shared a video promoting Mysterio, his character from the upcoming film "Spider-Man: Far From Home", which will see Tom Holland reprising his role of the titular web slinger.The Oscar-nominated actor captioned his first post: "I just realised I'm not playing Spider-Man."The funny clip opens with Gyllenhaal reading The Amazing Spider-Man comic, titled 'The Return Of The Man Called Mysterio' and exclaiming, "Whoa! What the f**k?" Mysterio is the antagonist in the follow-up to the 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming". Gyllenhaal already has over 268k followers and is following 39 people on the social media app. PTI RDSRDS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos