Jake Gyllenhaal makes Instagram debut

Los Angeles, Dec 6 (PTI) Jake Gyllenhaal is finally on Instagram.The 37-year-old actor, who was already on Facebook, debuted on the photo-and-video-sharing app on Wednesday.Gyllenhaal shared a video promoting Mysterio, his character from the upcoming film "Spider-Man: Far From Home", which will see Tom Holland reprising his role of the titular web slinger.The Oscar-nominated actor captioned his first post: "I just realised I'm not playing Spider-Man."The funny clip opens with Gyllenhaal reading The Amazing Spider-Man comic, titled 'The Return Of The Man Called Mysterio' and exclaiming, "Whoa! What the f**k?" Mysterio is the antagonist in the follow-up to the 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming". Gyllenhaal already has over 268k followers and is following 39 people on the social media app.