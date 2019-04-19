Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Sturridge to perform 'Sea Wall/A Life' at Broadway

New York, Apr 19 (PTI) Actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge are heading to Broadway to perform "Sea Wall / A Life".The play, directed by Carrie Cracknell and written by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne, will explore the themes of love and loss as two men recall past events involving those they love. It is made up of two solo monologues. The "Sea Wall" monologue, penned by Stephens, will feature Sturridge, 33, as a photographer named Alex. It is about love and the need to know the unknowable.This marks the Sturridge's third collaboration with the playwright.Gyllenhaal, 38, will perform "A Life" monologue, which has been written by Payne and examines the relationship between fathers and sons, and the transformative power of love. The actor will portray the father, named Abe.According to Entertainment Weekly, the show is set to begin its performances at the Hudson Theatre on July 26 and host its opening night on August 8. It will run through September 29. PTI RB RDSRDS