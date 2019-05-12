Jake Manley joins Bella Thorne in 'Southland'

Los Angeles, May 12 (PTI) Actor Jake Manley has been cast opposite Bella Thorne in "Southland".Manley currently features on the Netflix horror series "The Order".According to Variety, the story revolves around a diner employee named Arielle who dreams of a better life outside of her small Florida town. After falling in love with a young parolee named Dean, she convinces him to return to his criminal ways. "With the goal of becoming famous, Arielle and Dean start to promote their law-breaking exploits on social media. Things escalate into robbery, cop chases and murder," the plot synopsis read. The movie is written and directed Joshua Caldwell.Colin Bates and Michael Jefferson of Lucidity Entertainment are producing alongside Thor Bradwell and Scott Levenson. PTI SHD RDSRDS