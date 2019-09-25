Jal Shakti Abhiyan' to focus on revival of ancient springs in Doda

Bhadarwah (JK), Sep 25 (PTI) Over 45 dried up ancient springs would be restored in this picturesque valley in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir under the centrally sponsored 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan', officials said on Wednesday.District Development Commissioner Sagar Dattaray Doifode kick-started restoration work of the identified dried up springs including a unique Buddhist era spring 'Dragon Mouth' at village Sungli in the town, the officials said."We will try our best to revive all water bodies of this beautiful valley especially ancient springs," Doifode, who led an officers' team to inspect the dried up natural water resources, told PTI.Once revived, he said these water springs would not only help meet the requirement of safe potable water to locals but will also attract visitors due to their unique architecture.Bhadarwah is known for its natural springs, which are found in abundance in and around the town.'Dragon Mouth' along with 14 other dried up springs were identified in Bhadarwah town, while 30 others have been identified in its peripheral areas for immediate restoration, the officials said.Dharam Kant Dogra (68), a resident of the area, recently used his own resources to clear the 'Dragon Mouth' spring of mud and weeds which had completed blocked its view.The spring is named 'Dragon Mouth' because the outlet of the water was through the mouth of a dragon-shaped stone.He said 32 per cent population of Bhadarwah is totally dependent on these springs to meet their needs.In the past two decades, Dogra said dozens of springs started drying up at a rapid pace due to deforestation, unplanned construction near water bodies, excessive use of non biodegradables and pollution of water bodies. PTI CORR TAS DVDV