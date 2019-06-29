'Jal Shakti' campaign to address water crisis in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 29 (PTI) Intense plantation, renovation of water bodies, borewell recharge and development of water catchment areas will be among activities taken up under the 'Jal Shakti' campaign that will be run in all water blocks in Rajasthan, an official said Saturday. The campaign on the initiative by the central government will be run in the state to address the issue of water crisis, the official said. Various departments of the state government, public representatives and NGOs will participate in the campaign, Rajeshwar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department, said. He said work like plantation drive will be taken up on a large scale under the campaign. The officer informed that district-level meetings will be held on July 1, which will be attended by public representatives, district-level officers, NGO representatives, social workers and others for the preparations of the campaign. PTI SDA CK