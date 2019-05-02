Jalandhar priest raid case: Rs 2.38 cr recovered, says Punjab Police

Chandigarh, May 2 (PTI) The Punjab Police Thursday claimed to have recovered Rs 2.38 crore out of the missing over Rs 6 crore in Jalandhar's priest raid case.Khanna Police had in March claimed to have recovered Rs 9.66 crore from six men including a church priest. However, the priest claimed that the money was part of the business proceeds and the police had recovering Rs 16.65 crore from his home, accusing it of misappropriating the remaining account. On Thursday, the money was recovered from five persons on the basis of revelations made by two ASIs during their interrogation by the Punjab Police in Kochi, from where they were arrested, a spokesperson said. Assistant Sub-Inspectors Joginder Singh and Rajpreet Singh, who were absconding since last month, were held from a hotel on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, a team of Punjab Police took over the custody of the policemen from the Kerala Police. Both were presented before a local court there which granted them transit remand and they are being brought back to Punjab, the officer said. Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta, who immediately tweeted information about the recovery, said that the matter was being probed further and efforts were being made to recover the remaining amount. In the operations carried out by the state police teams of different districts in Punjab, Rs 1 crore was recovered from Nirmal Singh, Rs 40 lakh from Surinderpal, Rs 20 lakh from Mohd Shakeel, Rs 30 lakh from Amrik Singh and Devinder Kumar and Rs 18 lakh from Sanjeev Kumar. PTICHS VSD RHL