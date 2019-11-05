Jallianwala Bagh soil brought by Union culture minister to be kept in National Museum

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel brought to Delhi on Tuesday a vessel filled with the soil of Jallianwala Bagh which would be kept at the National Museum to mark the centenary of the British colonial era massacre.The move comes at a time when a bill which seeks to remove Congress president as a permanent member of a trust that runs the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial is pending in the Rajya Sabha.The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill states that it seeks to "delete" the mention of 'President of the Indian National Congress' as a trustee. It was passed in the Lok Sabha in August."The minister carried the soil to Delhi from Amritsar and it will be kept at the National Museum," a senior official of the culture ministry said.The massacre took place at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar during the Baisakhi festival in April 1919 when the British Indian Army under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer opened fire at a crowd staging a pro-independence demonstration, leaving scores dead. PTI ASG NSDNSD