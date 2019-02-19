Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen operative held in West Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 19 (PTI) A member of terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) was arrested from Santragachi railway station in Howrah district, the police said Tuesday.The Special Task Force of Kolkata Police arrested Asif Iqbal alias Nadeem, a resident of Murshidabad district, from Santragachi railway station on Monday night, a police officer said.Iqbal is an active member of JMB since 2017. He had gone to Chennai and was trained under Kausar, arrested in 2018 by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).The police produced Iqbal before a court which remanded him to police custody till March 5, officials said.He is the second JMB operative arrested in less than a week. On Saturday the STF had arrested a 22-year-old JMB operative Ariful Islam alias Arif from Babughat area of Kolkata. He is said to be involved in the Bodh Gaya blast. PTI PNT RG RHL