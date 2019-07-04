Jamaican premier Holness congratulates Modi on electoral victory

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Jamaican premier Andrew Michael Holness Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his party's electoral victory.In their telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed about the Caribbean region, according to a statement from the prime minister's office.Modi thanked Holness for his warm wishes and also for his earlier congratulatory letter.He stressed that India accorded high priority to relations with Jamaica and the entire Caribbean region.Holness pointed out that India's decision to become an International Development Partner of the CARICOM (Caribbean Community) Development Fund earlier this year was guided by its strong desire for deeper economic cooperation with the region.Prime Minister Holness welcomed India's focus on relations with Jamaica and the Caribbean, according to the statement.He reiterated his strong desire to work with Modi to further strengthen these ties in all areas of mutual interest, including effectively addressing the challenges posed by climate change, it said.The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power in May with a massive mandate. PTI NAB DPB