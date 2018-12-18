'Jambu' zoo back on track, to house Royal Bengal tiger, Asiatic lion among others

By Anil Bhatt Jammu, Dec 18 (PTI) Set to be the biggest in northern India, the "Jambu" Zoo project is back on track after being grounded due to a financial crunch and is likely to open doors to the public in June 2019. The zoo will have an artificial waterfall and will house 27 famous species of animals, including the Royal Bengal Tiger, the Asiatic Lion, leopards, bears, crocodiles, ghadiyals and sambar deer, Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K, Suresh Chug told PTI.The project was halted due to a financial crunch for over six months. "The first phase of the Jambu Zoo will be completed and made operational by six months. We are expecting funds from the government," he said.With a view to discuss the progress in the zoo project and to resolve the issues for its early completion, Adviser to the Governor, K Vijay Kumar chaired a meeting of the officers of the Forest and other departments concerned."The project was reviewed by the adviser Monday. All details were discussed with him and we are expecting funds from the government. The project has been divided for completion into two phases. While the first phase will be completed in six months, the second phase will take some time," Chug said.Explaining the reason for the halt, he said the project was earlier funded by the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), a programme under the Forest department, but later, the rules were changed and zoos can no longer be funded by the CAMPA.The chief wildlife warden said only those animal species that can sustain the temperatures of Jammu will be brought to the Jambu zoo."One of the major objectives of the Jambu zoo at Jammu is to achieve financial sustainability and it is projected that the facility will attract at least 1 million visitors in its opening year," Chug said, adding that it will attract pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine as also local tourists.The zoo will be spread over 625 acres of land and will have facilities like tourist information centres, large parking spaces, cafeterias, restrooms at regular distance, officials said.They said the main objective is to promote international eco-tourism, research and education on wildlife conservation, animal rehabilitation and mitigation of man-animal conflicts.Named after "Raja Jambu Lochan", the "Jambu" zoo project was approved by the authorities at a cost of Rs 121 crore and the work is being taken up in a phased manner. The Central Zoo Authority of India (CZA) approved the concept plan for establishing "Jambu" in 2016.The zoo will house a variety of animal species, including spotted deer, blue bull, black buck, barking deer, hog deer, goat, fishing cat, bear, sloth and wild boar, among others.Officials said a reptile house, a nocturnal animal house and a butterfly park for conservation of butterfly species will also be part of the zoo."Jambu" will have tie-ups with local universities as well, they said.The sites will be set up with the local flora and will be supplemented with artificial plantation using local species. PTI AB AD IJT