James Corden to emcee 2019 Tony Awards

New York, Mar 20 (PTI) Actor-comedian James Corden has been announced as the host of 73rd Annual Tony Awards.American Theatre Wing, which presents the awards in collaboration with The Broadway League, made the announcement Tuesday.Corden, who hosts "The Late Late Show" on CBS, had previously emceed the 2016 award ceremony, which was overshadowed by a mass shooting in an Orlando gay club. He was lauded by the audiences after he paid tributes to the victims of the incident in his opening monologue. "I'm thrilled to be returning to host the Tony Awards. The Broadway community is very dear to my heart and I'm beyond proud to be part of this incredibly special night," Corden said in a statement.The 40-year-old comic has also been a Tony recipient, having won the trophy for best actor in a play for his performance in "One Man, Two Guvnors" in 2012."James is not only a beloved talent, he is also a veteran of the stage and has a true passion for Broadway. We cannot wait to see what he has in store for us this year at the Tony Awards," said Charlotte St Martin, President of The Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, President of the American Theatre Wing.The 2019 ceremony will take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. PTI RB RB