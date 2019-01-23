James Gandolfini's son Michael to play young Tony in 'The Sopranos' prequel

Los Angeles, Jan 23 (PTI) Michael Gandolfini, the son of late actor James Gandolfini, is set to take on the role of young Tony Soprano in "The Many Saints of Newark", the upcoming prequel film to "The Sopranos".Gandolfini, who died of a heart attack in 2013, had made the role famous after he starred in hit HBO crime drama, which ran from 1999 to 2007 and won 21 Primetime Emmy Awards.Michael, 19, was most recently seen in HBO's "The Deuce". He also had a small appearance in "Ocean's Eight", reported Deadline."It's a profound honour to continue my dad's legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano," Michael Gandolfini said. "I'm thrilled that I am going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for 'The Many Saints of Newark'," he added.The prequel film will be directed by Alan Taylor. It has been written by show creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner.The cast includes Alessandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll and Billy Magnussen.Nivola will be playing Dickey Moltisanti, who in the HBO series is the deceased uncle of Tony Soprano (Gandolfini), and father of Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli). The character never appeared in the show as he was murdered prior to the show's timeline. He is credited along with Uncle Junior for establishing the New Jersey crime family. The prequel will be set against the backdrop of the Newark riots of the 1960s when African-Americans and Italians clashed. Chase will produce the film via his Chase Films banner with Nicole Lambert as an executive producer. PTI RB RBRB