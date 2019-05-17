James Gray to direct, write 'Armageddon Time’

Los Angeles, May 17 (PTI) Filmmaker James Gray will be writing and directing semi-autobiographical drama Armageddon Time According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film recounts Grays 1980s upbringing in the New York borough of Queens as a student at Kew-Forest, a private school which counts Donald Trump and Hank Azaria among its alumnae.RT Features, which produced Grays Ad Astra, is backing the project. "RT Features is the best partner a director could ask for they've got great taste, and they know how to support the filmmaker; I'm thrilled to be working with them again," Gray said in a statement. Casting is currently underway and principal photography is set to start early next year in New York. PTI SHDSHD