James Gunn returns to Twitter with 'Brightburn' trailer

Los Angeles, Mar 31 (PTI) Days after he was reinstated by Disney for the third installment of the "Guardians of the Galaxy", director James Gunn has resumed regular social media life. The filmmaker, who disappeared from Twitter last year amid the controversy over his past tweets, has made a comeback on the microblogging site, sharing the "extended" trailer of his new directorial "Brightburn"."And here's an extended version of the trailer!" Gunn captioned the 3.11 minute-long video which he shared Friday.The director officially resurfaced on Twitter on March 15 after Disney rehired him for "Guardians 3" by posting a thank-you note."Brightburn" is a superhero sci-fi story with a twist that offers a subversive take on the genre and is slated to be released on May 24. PTI RDSRDS