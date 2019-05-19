James Norton joins 'Heart of Darkness' adaptation

Los Angeles, May 19 (PTI) James Norton has joined the cast of animated adaptation of Joseph Conrad's classic "Heart of Darkness". Matthew Rhys, Michael Sheen and Andrew Scott are also on board the project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Norton will voice the main character Marlow.Gerald Conn is directing the film via an animation technique using sand, in which he specialises in.Production is currently underway across Wales, Ireland and Belgium. Mark Jenkins and Mary Kate O'Flanagan have penned the animated adaptation, with Conn producing under his Gritty Realism banner. PTI RDSRDS