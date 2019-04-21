Jamia faculty receives award from Swiss company for smart solar inverter model

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The faculty of Jamia Millia Islamia's electrical engineering department has won an international award for their 'smart solar inverter' model, the varsity said .The research group has won an award worth Rs 20 lakh from Switzerland based world reputed company Typhoon HIL, incharge of the Advance Power Electronics Research Laboratory, Department of Electrical Engineering, Jamia Millia Islamia Dr Ahteshamul Haque said.The research group comprisingstudents from B.Tech, M.Tech and PhD, headed by Dr Haque had developed a model for 'smart solar inverters' with its control and submitted it for evaluation in a competition organised by the company, the varsity said.In award, Dr Haque and his research group got a powerful machine for research worth Rs 20 lakh. Name of the machine is HIL-402 real time simulator, which is used in power electronics, microgrid and renewable energy applications, the varsity said. PTI SLB RCJ