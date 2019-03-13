Jamia Millia Islamia to host international conference on smart cities from March 14

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Jamia Millia Islamia will host an international conference on the theme smart cities and will analyse the challenges being faced in their development.The conference, being organised by the Department of Civil Engineering, will commence from March 14 and end on March 16.The department has received close to 300 papers on themes such as urban planning and smart city, pollution control measures and waste management, smart transportation systems.Around 50 papers were received from foreign researchers while 250 are from India, an official said, adding most of the research papers are on pollution control measures and usage of smart construction materials. PTI SLB NSD