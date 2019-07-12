Jamia Millia Islamia's VC meets Tribal Affairs minister

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Jamia Millia Islamia's Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar met Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to request for funds for setting up the North East Central Research and Resource Centre for tribals at the varsity.During the meeting Thursday, Akhtar informed the minister that the varsity will try to highlight the issues of tribals in the North East through research and studies.She briefed Munda about the Centre for North East Studies and Policy Research already functioning at the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), which is dedicated to the study of issues related to the North East with emphasis on various aspects of the tribal communities in the region.Akhtar had earlier met President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought their support for the development of the university, including setting up of a medical college and hospital.She had also met Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' when he had called a meeting of vice chancellors of all the central universities last month. PTI SLB KJ