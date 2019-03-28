Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind hands over 85 houses to Muzaffarnagar riots victims

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 28 (PTI) The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUEH) Thursday handed over 85 newly constructed houses to the people who were displaced during the 2013 riots at Bagowalivillage in Muzaffarnagar district. Addressing a function, JUEH national president Arshad Madani said the organisation has built a 'Jamiat colony' and handed over the houses to the people who were displaced during the riots in Muzaffarnagar. More than 60 people were killed and over 40,000 displaced during the Muzaffarnagar riots. PTI CORR CK